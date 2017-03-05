Parents Arrested for the Alleged Assault of Their 3-Week-Old Baby

(INSIDE EDITION) Two Pennsylvania parents were arrested for the alleged assault of their three-week-old baby after the infant was discovered with numerous injuries.

Aaron Mills, 32, and 22 year-old Stephanie McGuire reportedly took the baby to a family doctor to be examined for severe diaper rash when the doctor noticed the infant’s other injuries.

According to a report, the three-week-old had broken legs, a fractured rib, bruised nose, and cuts on her face, as well as a tear in her rectum.

The baby was transported the hospital.