Parents Arrested for the Alleged Assault of Their 3-Week-Old Baby

Posted:Mar 05 2017 02:39PM EST

Updated:Mar 05 2017 02:40PM EST

(INSIDE EDITION) Two Pennsylvania parents were arrested for the alleged assault of their three-week-old baby after the infant was discovered with numerous injuries.

Aaron Mills, 32, and 22 year-old Stephanie McGuire reportedly took the baby to a family doctor to be examined for severe diaper rash when the doctor noticed the infant’s other injuries.

According to a report, the three-week-old had broken legs, a fractured rib, bruised nose, and cuts on her face, as well as a tear in her rectum.

The baby was transported the hospital. 

Mills and McGuire were charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, endangering the welfare of children, among other charges.

 

