Man killed, teen wounded in Southwest Philadelphia shooting

Posted:Mar 05 2017 03:39PM EST

Updated:Mar 05 2017 04:19PM EST

PHILADELPHIA (WTXF) - Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting on the 8100 block of Lyons Ave. in Southwest Philadelphia.

It happened shortly before 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
 
According to police, two people were shot inside a vehicle. Investigators say a 14-year-old boy was shot once in the left side of face. He was transported to CHOP where he's listed in critical condition. A man, who appears to be in his 20's, was shot twice under his left arm. He was taken to Presbyterian Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
 
So far, no arrests have been made. 
 
This is a developing story, please stay with FOX 29 for updates.
 

 

 
 
 
