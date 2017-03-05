Delco Memorial Hospital nurses go on strike News Delco Memorial Hospital nurses go on strike Nearly 400 nurses and technicians went on strike Sunday against Delaware County Memorial Hospital.

They say the strike comes after a year of negotiating did not produced a contract.

Since the hospital was bought by prospect medical holdings last summer, the staff-to-patient ratios have gotten wider, work conditions have worsened, and patient care has suffered, according to the nurses on strike.

According to the hospital, staffing levels are at national averages and union members are on strike because of wanting higher pay.

The average salary is currently more than $80,000 with a paid vacation plan.

Temporary nurses and techs have been brought in to care for patients.

The hospital is the largest employer in Delaware County, with more than 60,000 employees.