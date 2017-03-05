Community reacts after man killed, teen wounded in Southwest Philly shooting

Community activist Ann Strickland was horrified to see the attack on two young men in her own neighborhood.

Police said it was just before 2:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon when a 20-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy were shot as they sat in their car on the 8100 block of Lyons Avenue.

Neighbors said the two were brothers. According to police, the older brother died on the way to the hospital. The younger brother was allegedly shot in the face and is recovering.

"You don't want to hear this kind of thing happen. You just can't sit around and do nothing," said Strickland.

Activists say this neighborhood is neglected and failing.

They want this latest shooting to be a tipping point for change.

Shell casings show were the shooting started. Police say the driver tried to get away before striking a nearby light pole and shearing it in half.

Crime scene investigators searched for clues late into the night.

No arrests have yet been made and a weapon was not recovered.

Neighbors say the two boys were raised by their uncle after their mother died several years ago.

The family home is not far from the scene.

As homicide detectives search the bullet ridden car and surrounding area for signs of the shooter, local residents are calling for action.