CHOP's Cardiac Center holds first fundraising event

A room packed with people spinning on bikes and DJs spinning, too, worked hard raising money for the Cardiac Center at CHOP in its first ever fundraising event on Sunday.

Juliette Dobbins//Heart Mom

"There are staff from the hospital, doctors, nurses, families, friends. It's just tremendous all the support," said Heart Mom Juliette Dobbins.

Seven-year-old healthy heart warrior Jordyn Dailey was in attendance.

"Thank you everybody for spinning for me," said Dailey.

Dailey was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome. Essentially, she only has half of a working heart.

"I had three open heart surgeries," said Dailey.

But thanks to CHOP's Cardiac Center she's here -thriving - and showing her appreciation for all of the research dollars raised at this event.

"These people are the best because they're working hard and they are working hard for me and I love people that do that because they are appreciating life." Dailey said.

There were 500 people riding in two separate sessions to raise money for the center.