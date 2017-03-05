12 displaced after row-home fire in Wilmington News 12 displaced after row-home fire in Wilmington Six row-homes were destroyed in a fast-moving fire Sunday afternoon.

Four of the homes were vacant, but the other two had nearly half a dozen people living in them.

Police said there were no injuries.

The fire started in one of the vacant properties on East 22nd Street and quickly spread.

About 30 firefighters worked in frozen conditions, but got the fire under control.

"I was smelling like smoke, they were knocking on the door, so I heard screaming telling everybody to come downstairs," said Kyaire Johnson, who was evacuated from one of the homes.

The fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.