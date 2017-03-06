Elderly twins die outside Rhode Island home in bitter cold

(FOX NEWS)- Elderly twins reportedly died Friday night after falling within steps of each other in the bitter cold outside a Rhode Island house.

Barrington police said they do not suspect foul play was involved in the deaths of the 97-year-old twins, Jean Haley and Martha Williams, the Providence Journal reported.

Police believe the women spent hours exposed to the frigid weather before they died of hypothermia. They were not found until Saturday when Haley’s neighbor saw something odd outside his window. The neighbor found Williams face down in the driveway of her sister’s home and Haley was found in the garage.

The sisters were taken to Rhode Island Hospital and pronounced dead shortly later, the Journal reported.

