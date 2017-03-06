Wanted: Suspects for robbery in South Philadelphia

- Philadelphia Police are looking for four unknown black males who were involved in a robbery in South Philadelphia.

The incident occurred at approximately 8:00 PM on February 6th.

Surveillance video shows that the suspects followed the victim, a 22-year-old male, from the SEPTA Tasker & Morris subway station. Once on the 1200 block of Morris Street, policy say the suspects attacked the victim, punching and kicking him.

After taking the victim’s money and cell phone, the suspects fled the area in an unknown direction.

If you have any information about this crime or this suspect, please call 215.686.TIPS (8477) or text a tip to PPD TIP or 773847.