Wanted: Suspects for identity theft in North Philadelphia

- The Philadelphia Police department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man and woman they say are responsible for a number of identity thefts.

Police say they were investigating a case of identity theft when they discovered several counterfeit Pennsylvania Identification cards with their photos, but different names and information.

Police discovered that the victims’ personal information had been compromised upon contacting the individuals whose names appear on those licenses.

Several victims reported that credit cards had been opened in their names without proper authorization, with unauthorized transactions also conducted on those accounts.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts or identity of the two individuals depicted above, please contact the Major Crimes Unit at 215-686-3396/3397, or call 911.