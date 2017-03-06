Fitness Center engulfed by 4-alarm fire, 2 injured News Fitness Center engulfed by 4-alarm fire, 2 injured A massive fire burned a Northeast Philadelphia Aquatics Center Monday afternoon.

Witnesses said the smoke could be seen for miles. Many of them scrambled to grab their phones and record the scene of the building up in flames.

"I grabbed my sweat shirt and just ran," said Vic Delacruz, who was in the pool when the fire started.

Vic Delacruz was one of three patients in the pool doing therapy on his knee when the fire alarm sounded at AquaHab Physical Therapy and Fitness Center.

Authorities said it took 50 pieces of equipment and 150 firefighters, paramedics, and support teams to get the fire under control.

Two people were taken to the hospital to treat minor injuries, according to officials.

Residents were told to stay inside with their windows closed due to the thick smoke.

Managers of the facility said that staff and patients will likely have to report to one of AquaHab's other facilities.