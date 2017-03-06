Police: Teen high on marijuana when she nearly hits cop

(INSIDE EDITION)--A 19-year-old was high on marijuana when she sped away from police, nearly striking an officer in the process, Pennsylvania authorities said.

Makia Jones has been charged with DUI and is being held at York County Prison, according to online records.

Officers were responding to a suspicious vehicle call when they smelled pot emanating from a silver Honda Civic, according to the York City Police Department.

Jones started the car as an officer tapped on the window, authorities said. He had to jump back to avoid being hit, police said.

The teen exhibited slow motor skills and sluggish behavior and was too impaired to be behind the wheel, police said.