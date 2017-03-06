Police investigate string of attempted kidnappings, robberies at Delaware apartments News Police investigate string of attempted kidnappings, robberies at Delaware apartments Police in Delaware are on scene of an attempted kidnapping and robbery at the Bluff Apartments.

Officers responded to the scene around 6:30 p.m. Upon arrival, police say the female victim told them she was approached by the suspect as she was walking to her apartment building.

According to police, the victim told them the suspect showed her his gun, demanded money, and forced her into her apartment.

When they got to the apartment, another resident answered the door and the suspect ran away.

Based on preliminary investigations, police believe the suspect described is the same suspect responsible for two other incidents, at Top of the Hill and Arundel Apartments.

A $20,000 reward is being offered to anyone who can provide information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for the alleged violent crimes.

Anyone with information is asked to call (302) 573-2800.