Surprise soldier homecoming during Monday night Sixers game

- A homecoming with a unique Philadelphia flavor transformed the Wells Fargo Center Monday night.

An army national guard soldier surprised his loved ones in front of the huge crowd for one big welcome home celebration.

Thousands were in attendance for the game, and special surprise. Army national guard first Lieutenant Christopher Ngo just returned home after serving in Iraq and Afghanistan.

His family was told they were being honored at the game as a salute to military families, what they didn't know was Dad was there to surprise them.

Ngo was wheeled out to center court and popped out of a box.

His fiancee and three children were shocked to see him and immediately showered him with hugs and kisses.

Lt. Ngo, who is also a Philadelphia police officer, said tonight will be a big family slumber party in their bed.

He also said one of the first things he will do when he gets home...is change his car battery.