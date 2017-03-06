Community gathers after two brothers shot in Southwest Philly

A heartbroken community gathered Monday night in Southwest Philly after a shooter killed one teenage brother, and critically injured the other.

- A heartbroken community gathered Monday night in Southwest Philly after a shooter killed one teenage brother, and critically injured the other.

Those in attendance hugged, cried, and rallied against gun violence at a street corner vigil to remember 19-year-old Sybrii Davis.

Davis was gunned down as he sat next to his brother in a car on Sunday afternoon.

The boys' grandfather spoke to the crowd of close to 200 people.

"This gotta stop man. This gotta stop. At the end of the day we got these babies to raise."

Mourners brought balloons and lit candles at 81st and Lyons streets, the very spot Sybrii was killed and his 15-year-old brother Zabrii wounded just before 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police said Sybrii was hit by gunfire multiple times, while Zabrii was shot in the face.

Friends and family members shed tears and hugged while many protested the closing of schools and recreational centers at the location.

Some insisted the Eastwick section is being ignored by city politicians.

Others in the crowd tried to figure out why two teens were the targets of gun violence at such a young age.

Now, police are trying to find the suspect they say drove away in a dark-colored SUV.