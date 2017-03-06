Huge group of teenagers allegedly cause trouble in Center City

Posted:Mar 06 2017 11:25PM EST

Updated:Mar 06 2017 11:25PM EST

CENTER CITY (WTXF) - Several witnesses came forward after a large group of teens stirred up trouble in Center City Monday night. 

Witnesses say a group of about 50 kids mobbed the FedEx store at 20th and Market streets during rush hour and allegedly trashed the place.
 
Some folks spotted them as far away as 15th and Sansom streets as well. 
 
Transit police arrested 10 people.
 
Philadelphia police have not yet released information on any arrests they made.
 
One officer suffered minor injuries in the incident. 
 
