Woman charged with murder of boyfriend, 35, in Trenton, NJ

- A 25-year-old Trenton woman has been charged with stabbing her boyfriend to death Monday night.

Police reported that Briann Lindsey, shown above, was charged with murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Trenton police responded to a 911 call at approximately 4:15 p.m. on March 6 for a man stabbed in the 300 block of Clearfield Avenue.

Officers entered the apartment and found the victim, a 35-year-old South Brunswick man named Christopher Johnson, along with his girlfriend, Lindsey.

Shortly after Trenton EMS arrived on the scene, Johnson was pronounced dead

An investigation revealed that Johnson was stabbed in the kitchen and collapsed in the hallway.

Police also reported that Lindsey attempted to clean up the crime scene prior to police arriving.