MISSING: Police search for missing 10-year-old girl from Northwest Philadelphia

- Philadelphia Police are searching for a missing 10-year-old girl from Northwest Philadelphia.

Nyliah Briggs, 10, was reported missing after she failed to return home on the 4500 block of N. 13th Street on Monday night.

Nyliah reportedly left her residence at approximately 6:30 PM and was last seen by a family friend in the area of 15th and Market Street.

Nyliah is reportedly known to frequent the area of Broad Street and Olney Avenue, as well as 20th Street and Nedro Avenue.

Nyliah is described as 5’0”, 155 lbs. with a stocky build, brown eyes, dark complexion, and long black hair. She was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, green jacket, light blue jeans, and blue/green sneakers

Anyone with information on Nyliah’s whereabouts, please contact Northwest Detective Division at 215-686-3353 / 3354 or call 911.