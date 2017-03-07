Fire at PECO substation leaves 20,000 without power News Fire at PECO substation leaves 20,000 without power SkyFOX is live over a fire at a PECO substation on the 2600 block of Westmoreland Street in Tioga.

- SkyFOX is live over a fire at a PECO substation on the 2600 block of Westmoreland Street in Tioga.

The fire broke out shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials say they are working to de-energize the plant so that firefighters will be safe to battle the fire.

20,000 customers are currently without power. PECO is working to re-route power to impacted customers. Power outages have been reported at portions of TU Hospital, TASB and Temple Towers.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, please stay with FOX 29 for updates.