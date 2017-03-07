Boy Brings Balloon to His Twin's Grave, Sings to His Brother on Their 10th Birthday

(INSIDE EDITION) An Alabama boy opted to spend his 10th birthday with his twin by visiting the brother who should have been celebrating alongside him in the only place he could: His grave.

Walker Myrick rang in his milestone birthday by bringing a Mickey Mouse balloon to the final resting place of his brother Willis, his mother Brooke Myrick told InsideEdition.com.

She and Walker sang "happy birthday" at their loved one’s headstone, which Walker embraced after saying, "Love you, Willis."

The pair had gone to see The Lego Batman Movie before visiting their late son and brother, she said.

"It was just me and him in the whole theater," Myrick told InsideEdition.com. "We laughed and just spent time together."

Much of the day was spent talking about Willis, who passed away in the womb from twin to twin transfusion syndrome (TTTS), a disease of the placenta that affects identical twin pregnancies.

"So many people know now about it," Myrick said of the tragic disease, which she has spoken out about. “We just hope babies across the world might be saved and it will all be worth it to our family."

Walker often visits his brother, and in 2012, he was photographed leaning against Willis' grave chatting about his first day of kindergarten.

"It gave me a sense of peace to see he picked up a connection with his brother," Myrick previously told InsideEdition.com of that day. “He feels like his brother watches over him. He's always felt that way."