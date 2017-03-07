Vehicle crashes after shooting in East Germantown

- Police are looking for clues in a shooting that happened in East Germantown this evening.

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. on the 1100 block of East Haines Street.

Police say someone shot from a vehicle at a Jeep Cherokee that was passing. Two shots hit the windshield, one of which struck the passenger of the Jeep in the forehead. The 25-year-old victim was taken to Einstein Medical Center and is listed in extremely critical condition

The driver of the Jeep was then involved in a head-on collision with an Audi. The driver of the Jeep and the driver and passenger in the Audi suffered injuries and transported to local hospitals. All are expected to be okay.

Police are reviewing area surveillance cameras to see if any of the incident was captured. Police have no motive at this time for the shooting.