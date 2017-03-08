Thousands of outages, schools closed after substation fire News Thousands of outages, schools closed after substation fire Only about 5,000 electric customers are starting Wednesday without power after fire crews fought huge flames at a North Philadelphia PECO substation. That's compared to 36,000 customers with no electricity during and shortly after Tuesday's fire.

- Only about 5,000 electric customers are starting Wednesday without power after fire crews fought huge flames at a North Philadelphia PECO substation. That’s compared to 36,000 customers with no electricity during and shortly after Tuesday’s fire.

Gas generators humming to power th traffic lights at Fox St &Allegheny Ave at 8:20AM preventing car crashes&road rage @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/phtSAA37zf — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) March 8, 2017

FOX 29’s Steve Keeley reports PECO has been making great progress and lots of police officers remain at the scene. Most but not all area traffic lights are back on.

Six way intersection Fox,23rd&Clearfield Streets still with no traffic lights working 18hrs after PECO fire in morning rush hr @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/vDbLJfZ1Mo — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) March 8, 2017

FOX 29’s Bob Kelly reports traffic is getting by, but could be moving slower in the neighborhood.

Despite being 3.9 miles away from substation fire spot,Phila HS for Girls among customers with no power @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/vR8Gv7ZKd6 — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) March 8, 2017

Two schools are closed because they don’t have power. One is Rhodes Middle School, which is just three blocks away. There's also Philadelphia High School for Girls, which is about four miles away and shows the substation supplies power to much of the city.

PECO says a cause has not been determined for the fire that began at the substation shortly before 2pm.

Steve reports firefighters couldn’t even put water on the flames until 5pm because the substation on W. Moreland Street is huge and everything had to be shut down to avoid electrocution.

At first, firefighters tried using foam on the flames, and after the station was de-energized began pouring water. The utility was also working to provide customers with power from another substation.

Much of the plastic and metal in the substation was melted and burned, but Steve reports there is no smell.

Also, no injuries were reported.