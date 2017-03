- A man doing a chore, overnight, is recovering after he was shot in his leg.

Police say just after 1am, three men were loading exercise equipment into a house in Oxford Circle.

That’s when two armed men robbed them.

The attackers took $450 and shot one of the men in his right leg.

The 53-year-old victim is in stable condition.

The attackers, wearing gray hooded sweatshirts, ran away.