Police: Woman 'feeling suicidal' jumps with daughter, 2

There's a disturbing situation concerning a mother and young daughter in North Philadelphia.

Police say the 36-year-old woman was “feeling suicidal” Wednesday morning and “jumped out of the second floor window carrying her 2-year-old daughter.”

SKYFOX was over the scene in the 2000 block of Diamond Street.

Both mother and daughter were taken to separate hospitals, the mother to Temple and the daughter to St. Christopher's.

According to police, they are both in stable condition.