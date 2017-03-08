Windy Wednesday, messy Friday morning, freezing cold weekend

- It’s looking like the weather will be going downhill as we end the week and head into the weekend, which will feature the St. Patrick's Day parade.

Wednesday morning’s rain showers moved offshore and we’re left with high wind. FOX 29’s Sue Serio says the high temperature should be about 63 if we see enough sun.

That’s not as warm as Tuesday’s 67 but much warmer than the average high of 50, this time of year.

Thursday should be similar with a high of about 60 early in the day.

Then, a strong cold front will come through.

Expect a messy Friday morning. It could be rain or it could be snow, but not enough to accumulate in Philadelphia. That’ll depend on the direction of the storm, which will be to the south, but it's still a few days away. Anything accumulating would be in deep South Jersey and southern Delaware. We could have some squalls into the afternoon.

Saturday shouldn’t get much past the freezing mark. Then, don’t forget to “spring forward” for the start of Daylight Saving Time.

Sunday, the St. Patrick’s Day parade takes place on Market Street in Center City Philadelphia.

You can be warm and watch it live here on FOX 29 from noon to 3pm, or be very cold if you’re there in person outside.

Wear layers if you go and be ready for some flurries or snow showers.

At 11am, the temperature should be 25 degrees with some sun but a few flurries possible. By 1pm, sun and clouds, and 32 degrees. Then, by 3pm, it’ll be breezy and feel colder than the 36-degree temperature.