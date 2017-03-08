$30,000 smoker stolen from restaurant finally found

- The $30,000 smoker stolen a month ago from Fat Jack's BBQ on Roosevelt Boulevard in the Northeast has now been found.

Restaurant owner Glenn Gross told FOX 29 News police found the valuable cooking tool in the 2200 block of N. 33rd Street in Strawberry Mansion. Details have not yet been released.

On Feb. 10, Gross said his kitchen manager called to ask whether he’d taken the smoker. He’d found an empty space where the 4,000 lb. smoker was for six years, untouched except for work purposes.

"That's our lifeline. We do ribs, chicken, pork, brisket and everything else in there and now we don't have a smoker," Gross said at the time.

He described the smoker as about nine feet tall and eight feet wide with a toe hitch, making it about 10 feet wide altogether, along with a propane tank and trailer. Not only was it big and heavy, but it was locked.

Gross predicted business would be tough until the smoker was returned. He offered a $1,000 reward for information to get his smoker back.

