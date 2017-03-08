Police: NJ man arrested for having 10 kg of heroin worth $1 million

Charged: Artemio Gayton
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (WTXF) - A New Jersey man is under arrest after police say they seized more than $1 million worth of heroin from his home.

Artemio Gayton, 43, was the subject of a week-long investigation by the New Jersey State Police, with assistance from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office and Manchester Police Department.

State Police say detectives discovered Gayton was distributing heroin.

Last Wednesday, March 1, authorities found and arrested him during a car stop.

Then, further investigation led detectives to Gayton’s home where they seized 10 kilograms of heroin.

Gayton is charged with possession of heroin, and possession of heroin with intent to distribute. He was released pending a court appearance.

