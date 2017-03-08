Books written by men faced backwards in Ohio bookstore

Image courtesy of AP Graphics
STORYFUL - A store in Shaker Heights, Ohio, made quite a statement in the days leading up to International Women’s Day on March 8 by reorganizing its bookshelves so only the spines of female-written books could be seen.

Loganberry Books shared a photo of the effort on March 2 and used the photos of the bookshelves to help illustrate the “gender gap in fiction.”

The staff at the bookstore also made sure to leave the spines out of books written by women who used a male pseudonym.

