Police: 5-year-old boy struck, killed by truck in Falls Township

- Police say a 5-year-old boy has died after he was struck by a truck at the the Bel-Aire trailer park on Bristol Pike in Falls Township.

It happened shortly before 3:15 Wednesday.

According to police, after the boy was struck people began attacking the truck which forced the driver to leave the scene of the accident. The driver drove a short distance away from the scene and stopped to call 911 and reported his location and what had happened. Officers and paramedics performed CPR on the child .

Police escorted the rescue squad to Aria Bucks Campus Hospital where the child was pronounced dead on arrival. The driver of the pickup truck is cooperating with police and submitted to a blood test.

Police are seeking any witnesses to this accident. If anyone saw anything, please call Sgt. Chris Clark or Officer David Gold at 215-949-9100. The deceased child lived in the trailer park with his parents and four other siblings.