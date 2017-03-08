Teenager Calmly Calls 911 After Train Severs His Feet: 'I Think It Cut Them Off'

(INSIDE EDITION) A 17-year-old Georgia boy was able to calmly call 911 to report he had been hit by a train and that his feet were gone.

“I think it cut them off,” Jacob Ohl coolly told a dispatcher as he lay sprawled on the side of railroad tracks in a suburban Atlanta park.

The high school senior had been walking down the middle of the tracks, listening to music on his ear buds, when a freight train slammed into him, police said.

"He didn't hear the train," his mother, Fern Cook, told InsideEdition.com. "The next thing he knows, he was on the side of the tracks. He doesn’t remember exactly what happened."

Jacob has always been level-headed, his mom said. Even as a child, he was unflappable.

"He’s in acceptance," she said. "He’s taking it in stride, no pun intended."

When the operator picked up and asked him to state "the emergency,” Jacob slowly replied, "Um, I just got hit by a train."

As he explained where he was, Jacob’s voice never wavered or increased in volume. He gave his mother’s name and phone number, and said "goodbye," as he hung up.

"He’s already started physical therapy," his proud mother said. "He’s going to a rehabilitation center soon."

She has already started looking for a wheelchair-accessible home so Jacob will be able to move freely around the house.

Humor is a coping mechanism her family relies upon, she said.

"We’ve already been coming up with nicknames,” she said. "The favorite is 'Blade Runner.'

"His head is OK," his mom said. "He has no feet, but he’s OK."

Joking aside, the family knows there is a long road ahead. A GoFundMe page has been established to help with medical and rehabilitation costs.

“He’s in a lot of pain. It hurts, it really hurts,” she said of his legs, which were amputatedbelow the knee. “He can’t really sleep.”

Jacob is a talented musician, she said. He plays electric and stand-up bass, has a Martin guitar and bought himself a saxophone for Christmas.

Those will be the instruments of his recovery, she said.