St. Patrick's Day Parade honors Philly's finest

- The Philadelphia Saint Patrick’s Day Parade is just days away.

This year’s theme honors the men and women who serve to protect Philadelphia every day, with some officers slated to receive special recognition.

The Ring of Honor includes Deputy Commissioner Joseph Sullivan. He kept Philly safe during the Pope’s visit and the Democratic National Convention. Parade Day will be no different.

Also being honored is Officer Patrick Boyle, whose son Danny followed him onto the force and was killed 20 years ago. The Boyle family runs a charity in their son’s name to help other children.

Sergeant Bob Hurst Sr. is another honoree. He was president of the Fraternal Order of Police and the Irish Memorial, but he's most famous for being mugged 278 times as a granny cop.

The parade will also recognize Officer Edward Miller, who served for decades with the Philadelphia Police Department and made news last September after being shot.

Other honorees include Detective Lieutenant Edward Monaghan, retired Officer James Lennox, Captain William Maye, Assistant District Attorney Jude Conroy, Gaelic Athletic Association president Gerald Dillion, IOUE Local 542 Business Manager Robert Heenan, Republican General Counsel Michael Meehan, and AOH National Director Thomas O’Donnell.

Join Fox 29 in celebrating the men who have given so much to the Irish culture they love and cherish.

Viewers can catch the St. Patrick Day Parade live on Fox 29 Sunday, March 12th from noon to 3:00 p.m. and again during the rebroadcast on St. Patrick's Day at noon.