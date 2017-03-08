Police: 67-year-old violently beaten, robbed in Port Richmond park News Police: 67-year-old violently beaten, robbed in Port Richmond park It started innocently enough, police said. Around 1:30 p.m., two young suspects were swinging on the swings at the Stokely Playground in Port Richmond. Seconds later, surveillance cameras captures them brutally attacking 67-year-old Len Pell.

Pell, who has lived in Port Richmond for over 30 years, was walking home from the neighborhood corner store when he was violently attacked from behind.

Pell suffered facial injuries and had his wallet stolen. He was also hospitalized.

Pell is on the road to recovery now, but is shaken up by the beating and robbery.

Sarah Cram visits the playground two or three times a week with her little cousin. Word of the attack upset her and raised concerns about safety there.

“It’s scary, especially with kids around,” said Cram. “You don’t want them to see it. You don’t want anyone to get hurt.”

The attackers stole $70 from Pell. His wallet was recovered nearby with his ID and credit cards still inside.

Neighbors do not believe the attackers are from the area.