AT&T customers reporting issues reaching 9-1-1

DELAWARE COUNTY (WTXF) - AT&T customers are reporting issues reaching 9-1-1 in Delaware, Montgomery, Bucks and Chester counties. Officials say it is possibly a multi-state issue.
If you are a resident of Bucks County, or even just traveling through, and you need to report emergencies, please use 215-949-9100 to reach Bucks 911 until AT&T advises is they are back in service.
Aware of issue affecting some calls to 911 for wireless customers. Working to resolve ASAP. We apologize to those affected.— AT&T (@ATT) March 9, 2017