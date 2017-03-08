AT&T customers reporting issues reaching 9-1-1

- AT&T customers are reporting issues reaching 9-1-1 in Delaware, Montgomery, Bucks and Chester counties. Officials say it is possibly a multi-state issue.

Customers are getting a busy signal or continuous ringing and not reaching 9-1-1 dispatchers.

In Delaware County, customers should call 610-565-6500 for an emergency. AT&T customers trying to reach Chester County 9-1-1 should call 610-692-5100 until further notice.

AT&T wireless calls to #montcopa 911 are not going through as well. . AT&T users can call 610-635-4300 until further notice.

If you are a resident of Bucks County, or even just traveling through, and you need to report emergencies, please use 215-949-9100 to reach Bucks 911 until AT&T advises is they are back in service.