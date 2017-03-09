Winter Weather Advisory to follow bright, sunny Thursday

- Make the most of this Thursday’s weather. It won’t be as nice for a while.

The day is starting bright and sunny with temperatures in the 50s. There’s little wind and we could get above 60.

But a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the northern part of our region. Times and areas could change but for now, it’s from midnight to noon Friday.

In our immediate area, counties affected are upper Montgomery, upper Bucks, Berks, Lehigh and Northampton. Philadelphia is not covered by the advisory at this time. (Click map for more graphics.)

The wintry weather is expected to spread into the Philadelphia area in the early morning, at about 4am. The temperature will be above freezing but a strong cold front will move in quickly.

Some accumulating snow is a possibility, especially on grassy surfaces since the pavement is still pretty warm.

Temperatures in the 30s will bounce back up to the 40s but then expect another round of flurries, snow or rain showers, or squalls on Friday afternoon.

Models don’t agree on the amount of snow accumulations. They show between a half-inch and more than three inches. FOX 29’s Sue Serio predicts Philadelphia will be somewhere in the middle, at about an inch.

Then, we’re in for a cold weekend. Saturday and Sunday shouldn’t get above the mid-30s.

For Sunday’s St. Patrick’s Day parade, dress for the cold on Market Street or watch it in the warmth of your home, noon-3pm here on FOX 29. For the start, there will be some sun but breezy. Temperatures will be in the 20s for the start, with the wind chill in the teens. The high should be 36 but there won’t be snow.

Then, look out for another storm. There’s a possibility on Tuesday.