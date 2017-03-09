PECO using generators as temporary power fix after substation fire News PECO using generators as temporary power fix after substation fire PECO crews are up in a bucket, hooking up portable, temporary generators to the many blocks in North Philadelphia that haven't had electricity since Tuesday's substation fire.

SEPTA buses having hard time getting around all trucks dropping off power generators on Allegheny Ave @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/CobvtFWkTP — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) March 9, 2017

FOX 29’s Steve Keeley is at the scene on Allegheny Avenue, between 26th and 27th. You may want to avoid driving around that area because lanes are blocked.

But that doesn’t compare to the suffering of people who have been without light and heat.

Tuesday afternoon, PECO reported 36,000 customers without power. Now, the number is down to fewer than a thousand but keep in mind, a customer may be a home with several family members.

And PECO still does not know the cause of Tuesday’s fire and considers that worrisome, because not knowing means they don’t know how to prevent a repeat.

No injuries were reported.