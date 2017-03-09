Trooper out of hospital after injury during overnight chase

Posted:Mar 09 2017 08:49AM EST

Updated:Mar 09 2017 08:51AM EST

CHESTER, Pa. (WTXF/AP) - A Pennsylvania state trooper is out of the hospital after his patrol car crashed into an SUV he and his partner were chasing, overnight.

Police said at about midnight, the troopers from the Belmont Barracks saw a car swerving on I-95 southbound near the Girard Point Bridge.

They tried to pull it over, but the driver sped off. The chase continued into Chester, Delaware County.

That’s where the driver lost control, crashed and flipped over. The troopers were following so closely in their patrol car that part of it ended up on top of the SUV.

One trooper suffered a minor injury to his arm or wrist, and was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

One passenger in the SUV being chased is in stable condition and two others are in custody.

So is the driver, who is facing numerous charges.

App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories