Trial set to begin for alleged Pa. state trooper killer

Charged: Eric Frein
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

Charged: Eric Frein

Victims: Cpl. Bryon Dickson II (murdered) and Trooper Alex Douglass (injured)
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

Victims: Cpl. Bryon Dickson II (murdered) and Trooper Alex Douglass (injured)

Chester County Justice Center
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

Chester County Justice Center

Chester County Justice Center
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

Chester County Justice Center

Charged: Eric Frein
Victims: Cpl. Bryon Dickson II (murdered) and Trooper Alex Douglass (injured)
Chester County Justice Center
Chester County Justice Center

Posted:Mar 09 2017 09:11AM EST

Updated:Mar 09 2017 09:11AM EST

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (WTXF/AP) - Jury selection is about to get underway in the capital murder trial of an anti-government sharpshooter charged with killing a Pennsylvania State Police trooper and critically wounding another in a 2014 ambush at their barracks.

Eric Frein, 33, could face the death penalty if he's convicted in the attack that killed Cpl. Bryon Dickson II and injured Trooper Alex Douglass.

Frein led police on a 48-day manhunt before his capture.

Jury selection in Chester County is expected to take weeks. An outside jury is being picked due to so much news coverage in Pike County, northeastern Pennsylvania, where the ambush happened.

Prosecutors say Frein spoke of wanting to start a revolution in a letter to his parents and called Dickson's slaying an "assassination" in a police interview after his arrest.

App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories