Trial set to begin for alleged Pa. state trooper killer

- Jury selection is about to get underway in the capital murder trial of an anti-government sharpshooter charged with killing a Pennsylvania State Police trooper and critically wounding another in a 2014 ambush at their barracks.

Eric Frein, 33, could face the death penalty if he's convicted in the attack that killed Cpl. Bryon Dickson II and injured Trooper Alex Douglass.

Frein led police on a 48-day manhunt before his capture.

Jury selection in Chester County is expected to take weeks. An outside jury is being picked due to so much news coverage in Pike County, northeastern Pennsylvania, where the ambush happened.

Prosecutors say Frein spoke of wanting to start a revolution in a letter to his parents and called Dickson's slaying an "assassination" in a police interview after his arrest.