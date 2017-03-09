Language barrier stops attempted robbery

- A convenience store’s late night clerk apparently didn’t know what was happening.

Abington police say at about 11:15pm Wednesday, a woman went into the 7-Eleven on Limekiln Pike in North Hills, approached the counter and ordered the clerk to “open the register!”

But they say the clerk speaks very little English and thought the woman was joking, so he smiled at her.

Then, the woman showed a knife and repeated, “Open the register!”

According to police, the clerk told the woman he didn’t speak English.

She ended up running away without getting any money.

Nobody was hurt.

Abington police ask anyone who recognizes the woman to call them at 267-536-1100 (option #4).