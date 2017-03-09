Woman facing 200 charges in Las Vegas arrested in Chester County

- A woman wanted in Las Vegas is under arrest, here in Chester County.

Westtown-East Goshen regional police say the FBI tipped them off, Wednesday afternoon, that April Lynn Parks “was at a local business in the 1300 block of Enterprise Drive in East Goshen Township.”

Members of the Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department and Willistown Township Police Department arrested the fugitive without incident.

Parks was indicted that day in connection with a business she operated that was supposed to provide guardianship to the elderly and disabled persons.

She faces more than 200 charges: one count of racketeering, 33 counts of theft, 19 counts of exploitation of an older person, 18 counts of exploitation of an older/vulnerable person, nine counts of theft, 74 counts of offering false instruments for filing or record, and 58 counts of perjury.

Locally, she’s charged with being a fugitive from justice and bail was set at $500,000.

But Parks was remanded to Chester County Prison pending extradition to Clark County, Nevada.