Dash cam: Men save 89-year-old woman from oncoming train Courtesy Saddle Brook Police News Dash cam: Men save 89-year-old woman from oncoming train Dash cam video from police in North Jersey shows two Good Samaritans rushing to save an elderly woman trying to cross railroad tracks in front of an oncoming train.

Police say Jon Mango was waiting at a Saddle Brook railroad crossing, Wednesday afternoon, when he saw the 89-year-old with two canes trying to cross. Mango and sprinted out of his car and pulled the woman away from the tracks, with help from an unidentified person.

They got her off the tracks just as a NJ Transit train barreled past them.

Mango says he's not a hero but, "I just saw something and something needed to be done."

Police praised Mango and even called his workplace to let them know what he did.

"The woman is always walking through our community and in all types of weather conditions attracting many to gaze and many others to offer assistance," Saddle Brook Police Chief Robert Kugler said in a statement. "She certainly had the angels watching over her (Wednesday) and the two individuals, angels themselves without a doubt, saved her from this near disaster."

The woman taken to a hospital as a precaution but refused medical treatment.