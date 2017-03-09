Driver trying to get away from police crashes into house News Driver trying to get away from police crashes into house A car careened out of control and into a house, and now police are on the hunt for the driver.

It happened in Salem County, just after 1am Thursday.

Penns Grove police say an officer was trying to catch an erratic driver, who didn’t stop at a stop sign and sped up as the officer approached.

Then, the officer activated his emergency lights and the driver sped up, pulling away from the officer and running three stop signs.

After the third stop sign, the driver struck a dip in the intersection and lost control.

The vehicle slid off of the road and hit the steps of a home on East Line Street. It only hit the one home, but damaged the fence of another.

The driver got out and ran away.

Police called the four passengers -- two juveniles and two adults -- in the vehicle “dazed and injured.”

All four were evaluated, with only one juvenile remaining at the hospital.

The driver has not been found and detectives are working on a positive ID.

The home belongs to an older couple. Their son told FOX 29 News cars have driven onto their lawn before.