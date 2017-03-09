Young men wanted for Tuesday night paintball gun attacks

- Police say someone with a paintball gun spent Tuesday night on a series of aggravated assaults. They have a picture of that person’s minivan and are hoping it leads to an arrest.

At 8:40pm, the victim was walking near the 6600 block of Ridge Avenue when a person in a white Dodge or Chrysler minivan shot him in the left leg and stomach with a paintball gun. The vehicle was last seen heading north on Ridge Avenue. The victim ended up in the hospital.

At 9:25pm, a victim was in the 200 block of W. Walnut Lane when he was shot in the head with a paintball gun. The person who did it was inside a white minivan and got away. This victim was not hurt.

At 11:08pm, the third victim was riding his bike near the 6000 block of Ridge Avenue when a young man -- possibly a teen -- in a 2001-2007 white Chrysler/Dodge minivan with tinted windows approached. That person pulled a paintball gun and fired it, hitting the victim near his left eye. The vehicle was last seen on Bells Mills Road. The victim needed six stitches to his eye.

Then, at 11:36pm, the victim jogging around 600 Wises Mills Road saw a young man in an older white Chrysler/Dodge minivan with fog-lights in the front bumper. That person fired a paintball gun, striking the victim in the back, knocking him to the ground causing scrapes to his hands.

There was a fifth incident near the 8100 block of Ridge Avenue in which two young men or teens pulled up in an older model white Dodge/Chrysler minivan, lowered the passenger’s window and shot twice with a paintball gun, hitting the victim in his chest both times. He victim suffered two welt spots on his chest which did not require medical attention. The vehicle was last seen heading south on Ridge Avenue.

If you have information, you’re asked to call 215-686-TIPS (8477), text a tip to PPDTIP (773847), or click here to submit a tip anonymously.