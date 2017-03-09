Homemade plane loses control on runway, crashes into NJ woods News Homemade plane loses control on runway, crashes into NJ woods Sgt. Eric Bakay was operating radar on Sharon Road at the Trenton-Robbinsville Airport when he was advised by an employee that a plane crashed off the runway.

- Sgt. Eric Bakay was operating radar on Sharon Road at the Trenton-Robbinsville Airport when he was advised by an employee that a plane crashed off the runway.

Robbinsville Police, Robbinsville Division of Fire, EMS, and Capitol Health Paramedics responded.

Upon arrival, they observed a small yellow homemade plane off the runway and into the woods.

The pilot, a 70-year-old man who was out of the plane, appeared to have minor facial injuries. He was transported to Regional Medical Center in Trenton.

It was determined that the plane was landing when it suddenly lost control and crashed into the woods.

FAA was notified and responded to investigate. A Hamilton hazmat crew assisted with a minor fuel spill.

The case is currently under investigation.