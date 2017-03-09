Cincinnati Zoo's Prematurely Born Hippo Too Big for Staff to Carry

(STORYFUL) The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden’s prematurely born hippopotamus is getting too big for the staff to lift and put into her swimming pool.

The zoo installed a ramp so Fiona can get into the pool herself and released video on Monday, March 6, showing her learning to use the ramp.

The zoo reported Fiona now weighs 73 pounds, up from the 29 pounds at her birth. The normal birth weight for a hippo is 55-100 pounds.

The zoo has shown Fiona in the pool previously, saying it is one of her favorite activities and when she gets to be at her most independent.