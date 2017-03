Mario Kart comes to life on Connecticut race track News Mario Kart Comes to Life on Connecticut Race Track A popular video game has come to life on a Connecticut race track.

- A popular video game has come to life on a Connecticut race track.

A group of comedians dressed up as Nintendo characters for a real-life "Mario Kart".

Mario, Luigi, Donkey Kong, and the rest of the gang were all there.

“I’m trying to bring the game to real life,” Director Eric Micallef said. “Which we’re going to definitely do with everyone here.”

A film crew captured it all to post the stunt online as a way to promote comedians in the area.