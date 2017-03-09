University of Delaware sorority helps tackle childhood cancer News University of Delaware sorority helps tackle childhood cancer The University of Delaware is tackling childhood cancer in a big way this weekend.

- The University of Delaware is tackling childhood cancer in a big way this weekend.

Sunday marks the students' annual "U Dance," It is the fifth largest college dance marathon in the country, with all proceeds donated to the “B+ Foundation,” an organization which funds cutting edge cancer research

15-year-old Victoria Marsh joins her friends from Sigma Kappa, who have 'adopted' Victoria as a sorority sister, to raise money to fight childhood cancer.

Victoria, who has Down syndrome, developed a rare bone cancer called osteosarcoma in 2014. Unfortunately, there is no cure. Victoria has had four operations on her lungs and has had part of her ankle amputated.

Victoria’s mother, Karen Marsh, explained that the cancer metastasized to Victoria’s lungs, so they have continued to fighting the little nodules that keep appearing.

“We take them out. More keep coming” she said. “It’s something we are going to basically fight forever.”

The sisters at Sigma Kappa are helping to ease some of Victoria’s struggles with a lot of love, fun, and friendship.

“She’s honestly the most fearless person I’ve ever met,” Sigma Kappa sister Kate Connelly said. “Even though she’s had so many hardships, she’s not afraid of anything. She still wants to do it all.”

The amazing bond between this teenager and the young women of Sigma Kappa is all thanks to the efforts of the B+ Foundation.

Besides funding childhood cancer research and helping families financially, it pairs children with cancer with different organizations on college campuses across the country.

Joe McDonough founded the non-profit after his 14-year-old son Andrew died of cancer in July of 2007. His son's blood type was b+, and he decided that he was going to make B a positive force.

“The college kids put these kids up on a pedestal and help them forget cancer for a little while,” McDonough said. “In return, there's an unexpected surprise for the students. And that's perspective."

"She definitely makes our chapter brighter,” one Sigma Kappa sister told Fox 29. “And she definitely makes us realize that our bad days could be a lot worse. She makes us more positive."

The match between Sigma Kappa and Victoria really is a "match made in heaven."

Victoria even wrote a letter to Fox News describing her aspirations to go to University of Delaware and join Sigma Kappa, which is how Fox 29 found out about this inspiring teen and the good work of the B+ Foundation.

More than 2,000 students will be dancing the day and night away at the University of Delaware this Sunday.

Last year, the event raised $1.7 million. This year, the goal is to reach at least $2 million.

To find out more about Sigma Kappa’s efforts to fight childhood cancer or donate to the cause, see here.