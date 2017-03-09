Northeast Philadelphia's 'middle neighborhoods' seek new development News Northeast Philadelphia's 'middle neighborhoods' seek new development Northeast Philadelphia's Tacony section is known for its proud working class roots and homes, and its constituents are tired of getting lost in the shuffle.

Tony Munizza told Fox 29 that he’s been coming to the Tacony Town Watch meetings since the ‘80s and remembers better times in his neighborhood.

"I just hope that they create some jobs up here in the neighborhood and stop the crime,” he said.

He welcomes a move by City Hall to give Philly's so-called "middle neighborhoods" a facelift.

City Councilwoman Cherelle Parker introduced a move calling for a hearing for these areas with stable home ownership and hardworking people to keep the American dream from slipping away.

While there are surviving businesses within the Cedar Brook section, many homes are crumbling. Councilwoman Parker wants more places to prosper and see the same sort of construction that is underway in places like Northern Liberties.

"One of the greatest concerns that you hear from people who live in these areas is ‘I’ve worked here all of my life, we've been the heart of the city's tax base for years, but what is the ROI? Our return on investment,’” Councilwoman Parker said.

The Town Watch in Tacony keeps track of some improvements.

"They're trying to clean up the Avenue, open more stores,” Munizza said. “Trying to create more jobs."

But Munizza thinks his neighborhood could see bigger and better real estate.

"I'm looking forward. We'll see in the future," Munizza said. "Hope I'm around in the future. [It] sounds good to me.”