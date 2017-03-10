Suspect sought in Wells Fargo bank robbery

- The FBI and Philadelphia Police Department Violent Crimes Task Force is asking for the public’s help to identify and locate the person responsible for robbing the Wells Fargo Bank branch located at 2843 North Broad Street on Tuesday March 7.

At approximately 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday, the subject entered the bank and showed a demand note to a teller. After obtaining an undisclosed amount of cash, the subject fled the area of the bank on foot.

The subject is described as a black male in his 40s, approximately 6’ tall, with a thin build and salt and pepper goatee. He wore a dark-colored winter jacket and black skull cap.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about this robbery or the suspect is urged to call the FBI/PPD Violent Crimes Task Force at 215-418-4000.

There is a reward for information leading to this subject’s capture. Tipsters can remain anonymous.