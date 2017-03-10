WATCH: Man recreates Villanova's dramatic March Madness victory with Legos

A father skilled in the Lego arts created a painstaking Lego re-enactment of Villanova's dramatic NCAA Tournament win as a gift for her birthday using stop-motion animation.

Jared Jacobs, a UNC fan, provided some context on Instagram:

Fox 29 salutes you, Jared Jacobs.

