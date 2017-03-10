WATCH: Man recreates Villanova's dramatic March Madness victory with Legos

A father skilled in the Lego arts created a painstaking Lego re-enactment of Villanova's dramatic NCAA Tournament win as a gift for her birthday using stop-motion animation.
Even though I am a @UNC_Basketball fan I made this for my daughter because she cheers for @NovaMBB and today is her birthday. #Marchmadness pic.twitter.com/PM4LL1Ecr7— Jared Jacobs (@goldyeller) March 8, 2017
Jared Jacobs, a UNC fan, provided some context on Instagram:
My oldest daughter was born right at the beginning of March Madness. I remember watching non-stop basketball in the hospital and the first few days of bringing her home. Maybe that's part of the reason her and I have shared a special bond when it comes to the NCAA Tournament. Last year she picked @novambb to win the whole thing and I picked @unc_basketball I'll never forget watching her reaction to the final 10 seconds of that game. This year for her birthday I wanted to do something special for it. So I told her I was going to make a Lego re-enactment video dedicated to her. Happy Birthday Jovie! I hope this year is as magical as last year.
Fox 29 salutes you, Jared Jacobs.