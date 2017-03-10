WATCH: Man recreates Villanova's dramatic March Madness victory with Legos

A father skilled in the Lego arts created a painstaking Lego re-enactment of Villanova's dramatic NCAA Tournament win as a gift for her birthday using stop-motion animation.

Even though I am a @UNC_Basketball fan I made this for my daughter because she cheers for @NovaMBB and today is her birthday. #Marchmadness pic.twitter.com/PM4LL1Ecr7 — Jared Jacobs (@goldyeller) March 8, 2017

Jared Jacobs, a UNC fan, provided some context on Instagram:

March Madness is my favorite time of year. I can't wait for everyone to see my next stop motion video. Here's a sneak peak! Shout out to @guayaki for helping me stay awake while I work on these videos in the middle of the night. A post shared by Jared Jacobs (@goldyeller) on Mar 1, 2017 at 8:44am PST

Fox 29 salutes you, Jared Jacobs.