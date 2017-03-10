CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Man steals $100 from child at Walmart

-

Oklahoma police are searching for a man who allegedly stole money from a child.

The Oklahoma City Police Department says a mother was in the customer service area of a local Walmart last week, and placed a $100 bill on the counter.

Her toddler then started playing with the money.

The suspect approached the child, ripped the bill from his hands and walked away.

Two men standing nearby appeared to laugh at the scene, perhaps under the impression that the child knew the man. Police believe they may also be associates of the suspect.

Police released video of the incident on Thursday, March 9.

If you can identify the suspect or the two individuals captured in the video, call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300, or leave a tip online at www.okccrimetips.com.

