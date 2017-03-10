Police: Man attacks woman at gunpoint in Glen Mills News Police: Man attacks woman at gunpoint in Glen Mills Police say a masked man attacked a woman at gunpoint right outside her home. Now investigators want to know if it's connected to a string of similar attacks across the state line in Delaware

It happened around 7 p.m. Tuesday night at the Madison Apartment Homes off Coventry Lane in Glen Mills.

Police say the 65-year-old woman was entering her home when an unknown man approached the lady with a handgun. The victim fought her masked attacker, according to police.

The assailant--not wanting a fight--backed off. The property owners sent a letter to residents the next day warning of an "armed assault."

The victim wasn't injured, police say, but the attack has raised concerns since a masked gunman has struck three times recently in New Castle County, Delaware.

In two Delaware cases, the women were kidnapped, sexually assaulted and forced to withdraw money and hand it over.

"We have been in contact with Delaware; however, we can't say that this is connected at this point we don't know,""said Trooper First Class Timothy Greene.